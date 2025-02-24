‘Ted Lasso’ Is No Longer Apple TV+’s Most Watched Series

Ted Lasso swept the nation as the TV series we all needed. Maybe you were one of those people who subscribed to Apple TV+ just to see what all the hype was about.

It landed on Apple's streaming service in August 2020, when the world needed a reason to smile, find joy, and know that good still existed. It received critical acclaim, even though it took a couple of seasons to catch on.

Simply put, even when fans and critics brag about a television series, it often takes time for others to jump on board. Eventually, the hype dies down for a series before that even happens, but it didn't, with Ted Lasso catapulting it to Apple TV+'s most-watched series of all time with what feels like endless awards now attached to it.

The series lasted three seasons.

LEARN MORE: Latest: 'Ted Lasso' 2026 Return With All Women's Team Joining the Men

I've watched the series twice and already know I'm ready to go for a third streaming sensation.

However, a unique, bizarre, cryptic, and confusing Apple TV+ series has officially dethroned Ted Lasso as the most-watched series on its streaming platform.

Have you watched Severance? I've seen the first season and, wow, talk about a series that's night and day from Ted Lasso. It's not a comedy, yet Ben Stiller is the executive producer.

According to the Today Show, Severance took over the top spot after the much anticipated second season dropped earlier this month. It's been nearly three years since the first season aired.

Severance is a science fiction psychological thriller that pulls you in even though you have no idea what's happening. One thing you do know is that the main characters, who work for the same company, had some kind of brain surgery that separates their memories between their work and personal lives.

As expected, glitches cause them to realize something is wrong.

Confused? I hear ya! And I'm here for it.

When (if) Ted Lasso season four happens, will it regain the throne?

