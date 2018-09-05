Lauren Jauregui’s Comments About Being Bisexual Will Totally Melt Your Heart

Nearly two years after publicly coming out in an op-ed for Billboard and just a few months after announcing an indefinite Fifth Harmony hiatus, Lauren Jauregui is opening up about finding her footing as both a bisexual woman and solo artist.

"I could fall in love with anyone as long as their soul was genuine. That’s all that really matters to me,” she said in her September cover story for Nylon. "I don’t care about the physical. I care about your trauma and s--t, and if you’re projecting that s--t on to me. But that’s really it, because, at the end of the day, we’re all just humans and if we’re attracted to each other, we’re just attracted to each other. So, I just explore that fluidity all the time."

And that applies to her music, too. Discussing her upcoming solo album — her first outside of 5H — Jauregui said most of the lyrics aren't gendered, and instead refer to a singular "you."

"Because it doesn’t matter. Especially when it comes to love, it really doesn’t f--king matter," she explained of the decision. "Make all the love you want with whoever the f--k you want. Why are you gonna waste your time hating yourself ‘cause of who you like or who you wanna f--k? You might not even like them, you might just wanna f--k them, and that’s fine!”

Still, that certainly doesn't mean the project will be impersonal.

"My art is just self-explorative,” Jauregui continued. “I’m gonna talk about whatever it is that I’m going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you’re gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you’re gonna hear it from that perspective, ‘cause I just love souls.”

Jauregui has yet to announce a release date for her record, but teased three new songs during the Latin American leg of Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour in June. See her Nylon cover below.