Ariana Grande and Many More Celebs Attend Black Lives Matter Protests

Celebrities like Ariana Grande took to the streets this weekend to protest George Floyd's death and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 26-year-old singer shared a series of images via Twitter after joining a peaceful protest in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday (May 30).

"hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along," the pop star tweeted. "we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER"

"Stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning. sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe. @blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help," Grande added, alongside a link to ways in which fans can support the movement.

Twitter praised the Thank U, Next hit-maker for using her platform to raise awareness, with one sharing a photo of Grande at the protest holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

"Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world," the person tweeted. "Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on, she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters."

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Melanie Martinez, Lana Del Rey, Halsey, Yungblud, J.Cole, Michael B. Jordan and other stars were spotted by fans as well.

See other celebrities who joined the Black Lives Matter protests, below: