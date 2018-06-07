Lauren Jauregui Shows Off Versatility With Three New Solo Songs (WATCH)

Only one night into her opening set on the Latin American leg of Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour, Lauren Jauregui is already delivering the goods.

The Fifth Harmony alum unveiled three new solo songs during the trek's Sao Paolo, Brazil stop on Wednesday night (June 6), running the gamut from rock tell-off "Toy" and pop ballad "Inside" to the scorching, soul-infused "No Expectations."

"GUYS IM SCREAMING OH MY GOD SEEING ALL OF YOUR REACTIONS TO THESE SONGS AND LITERALLY PEOPLE WERE ALREADY SINGING THEM BY THE END OF THEM I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," Jauregui later tweeted of the show, which marked her first-ever solo concert. "Obrigada São Paulo you have my heart forever!! First show ever DONE!!"

Jauregui has yet to reveal any official solo plans since Fifth Harmony's hiatus announcement in March, but has been routinely sharing updates about her work.

"Fun fact: I actually only started writing actual songs this year," she tweeted in May. "I had only written two songs in my life completely that I thought were [okay] and I was too scared of failure to try until my world shifted earlier this year. "The rest of the songs you’ll hear I’ve actually written within the past [three] weeks/month. Literally in the studio every day just opening the floodgates of all the s--t I never let myself say."

Jauregui previously collaborated with Marian Hill for "Back to Me" in 2016 and Steve Aoki for "All Night" last year, but her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom performance marks the first taste of fully solo material.

Watch fan-filmed videos of the tracks below.