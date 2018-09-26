Lauren Jauregui’s in No Rush to Release Her Debut Solo Album

Lauren Jauregui got fans buzzing when she debuted three new solo songs ("Toy," "Inside," and "Expectations") over the summer during her support sets on Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. But don't get too excited, because it doesn't sound like we'll be hearing the former Fifth Harmony member's debut solo album anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Coup de Main, the singer divulged that she has a "whole ass arsenal" of songs written. "I've had a lot of sessions," she explained. "I'm just vibing out and seeing what comes to me, and just going with it. And at the end of it all, when I feel like I'm done and I've gotten enough s--t out and I'm starting to get repetitive, then I'll start piecing together the album and seeing where it all lies."

So does she have any idea when she's going to drop the album? "Not really," she admitted. "I'm really trying to let it be as organic as possible. When I feel like it's ready, that's when the world will get it."

But don't worry, fans, because Jauregui will still be putting out new music. "We're definitely going to have music coming out," she said assuringly. "It's not going to be like a drought or anything."

Hopefully that means she'll be releasing her first official solo single sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed!