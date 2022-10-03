Lena Dunham Dragged for Saying She Wants Her Casket to Be Carried in a Pride Parade

Lena Dunham is once again facing backlash on the internet.

On Sunday (Oct. 2), she tweeted, "When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads 'she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us'- who can arrange?"

The reaction to the cringe tweet was probably not exactly what she expected.

One person replied, "'She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate.'"

Another person tweeted, "gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon."

As the person who used the Lea Michele being illiterate meme pointed out, Dunham has a long history of tone-deaf takes and obliviously off-beat statements like this one.

One person referenced the time Dunham tweeted about not supporting the decriminalization of sex work, saying that they should "drive [her] casket around in a bus" instead.

Dunham has always considered herself a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and according to Page Six, said that she was extra happy when her sister came out in 2014.

"I have always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community. It was actually a huge disappointment for me when I came of age and realized that I was sexually attracted to men," she apparently said.

She then found a way to center herself in her sister's coming out by saying, "So when my sister came out, I thought, ‘Thank God, now someone in this family can truly represent my beliefs and passions.’”

So it's no surprise that her tweet is being met with responses like: "Lena Dunham was truly the voice of a generation: white women in the 2010s using allyship to glorify themselves."

"lena dunham not be the most insanely self-absorbed white woman on earth challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)," another person tweeted.