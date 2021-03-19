‘Lip Gloss’ Rapper Lil Mama Wants to Start ‘Anti-LGBTQ Bullying’ Heterosexual Rights Movement

Rapper Lil Mama wants to start a "heterosexual rights movement."

On Thursday (March 18), the "Lip Gloss" artist faced backlash on social media after sharing a bizarre Instagram Story about wanting to launch an "anti-LGBTQ bullying" campaign to support... straight people.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL,” Lil Mama wrote. "Get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest [opinion] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context.”

Seemingly trying to appear homophobic, Lil Mama added that she has loved ones who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. “When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all," she claimed.

@LilMama Instagram

Lil Mama followed up her anti-LGBTQ+ post with an anti-trans post. "Father's 14-year-old daughter was destroyed by court-ordered trans hormones," a video title she shared read.

"@_rizzaislam and I are not insane. This is a real thing," she added.

@Lilmama Instagram

This is not the first time that the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star belittled trans people. Last week she questioned why teenagers should have the right to become trans.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity #America," she wrote, according to Yahoo!.

Lil Mama had a solo one-hit wonder with her song "Lip Gloss" in 2007. She was later featured on the "Girlfriend" remix with Avril Lavigne. After her 2011 release, "Hustler Girl," she took a music hiatus to appear as a judge MTV's America's Best Dance Crew for a total of seven seasons. She has since returned to solo music and acting.