Lil Wayne Can’t Remember Some of His Biggest Songs Due to Memory Loss

Lil Wayne says he can't remember some of his older, most iconic songs due to memory loss.

While reflecting on the 15th anniversary of his 2008 album Tha Carter III with Rolling Stone, the rapper admitted he has a hard time remembering the record.

"I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV. That’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all," the "Lollipop" rapper told the publication.

Lil Wayne told the magazine that he doesn't even know when the album came out, and that the album's entire era is a blur.

"Nah, I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know. I work every day, bro — every single day. And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s--t," he shared.

Lil Wayne also noted that he doesn't have a favorite album in Tha Carter series.

"Not a favorite at all. My favorite song is the last one I record. And then I will forget it after the next one I record," he explained.

The New Orleans native has a number of health issues, including epilepsy, which he has been hospitalized for multiple times.

In 2017, the rapper was forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas after experiencing a seizure.

Lil Wayne was reportedly found unconscious in his hotel room and rushed to a nearby hospital.

