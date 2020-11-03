John Legend Slams Lil Wayne and Other Rappers for Supporting Trump and His ‘Platinum Plan’

John Legend performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night (November 2) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—and he didn't hold back from throwing shade towards fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump.

"The president isn't strong," the singer stated. "He's a coward."

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1323445912853729280

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your, former, favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they’ve even founded a new super group. It’s called the Sunken Place. But Trump‘s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fools gold,” Legend said, according to a video clip that is now going viral on social media.

Trump recently scored a small handful of public endorsements from rappers Lil Wayne, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Lil Wayne tweeted in October. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

According to Trump's website, the proposed “Platinum Plan” includes supposedly creating three million jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs.

"His career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure," Legend continued regarding Trump. "We need a president we can trust. That's the kind of president Joe Biden will be. And he won't only reverse the damage of the last four years hand-in-hand with Senator Kamala Harris, they will build back a better economy and country than ever before."

Legend wasn’t the only star to appear at a Biden-Harris event in Pennsylvania on Monday. Lady Gaga appeared and performed for Biden's campaign event in Pittsburgh last night.