Halsey Gets Tattoo Drawn by Lil Wayne Seconds Before Performing Together on ‘SNL’

Last night, Halsey surprised Saturday Night Live viewers by making an impromptu apperance during musical guest Lil Wayne's set, singing "Can't Be Broken". Halsey was so overjoyed to share the stage with the rapper that she commemorated their performance right before taking the stage-- in a permanent way.

The singer revealed on Instagram and Twitter that she got a Libra tattoo drawn by Lil Wayne seconds before the hitting the SNL stage. "'On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness' Got this yatted by @jonboytattoo seconds before walking onstage. Thanks for writing this one out for me @liltunechi," wrote Halsey.

JonBoy's shop is based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, but it looks like celebrity tattoo artist made a special visit to the set, showing how important it was for Halsey to get this tattoo. The singer later revealed more about the tattoo's meaning on Twitter, retweeting a tweet from 2014 that shows their bond through their zodiac sign.

Their mutual fans responded to her tweets, expressing their excitement over seeing Halsey finally performing with the rapper and getting a tattoo designed by him.

Halsey then continued to gush over how incredible it was to perform on SNL with Lil Wayne and how grateful she is for living out her dreams.

Though Halsey's not the one singing in the original song off Tha Carter V, here's hoping it's not the last time they'll share the stage.