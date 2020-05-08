Are Lily Allen and David Harbour Engaged?

Lily Allen may have just confirmed she's engaged to boyfriend David Harbour.

The couple, who went public with their relationship last summer, sparked engagement rumors yet again this week after the 35-year-old singer shared a photo wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand.

"Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop," she captioned the Instagram post. "I AM RIPPED don’t @ me."

The selfie was meant to show off Allen's toned body amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all eyes were on her ring finger. In the comments section, Allen even responded to a fan who straight up asked if her new piece of jewelry was an engagement ring.

Though she didn't confirm, she didn't deny the speculation either. Instead, Allen played coy, writing, "first rule of engagement club." (This is a reference to the iconic Fight Club line, "The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.")

The "Smile" hitmaker has been sporting the ring for at least a month as she was wearing the same diamond on her ring finger in two other Instagram posts.

In March, the Stranger Things star also referred to Allen as his "wife" during an Instagram Live video.