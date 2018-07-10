Has Lindsay Lohan Been Booted from ‘Life Size 2’?

Where the highly anticipated Life Size 2 is concerned, Lindsay Lohan may have been taken down to size.

Tyra Banks, who starred alongside Lohan in the sequel's origin film 18 years ago, announced on Twitter Monday (July 9) that Francia Raisa would serve as the new film's co-star. More, she announced Life Size 2 would premiere on Freeform during the holiday season.

"Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa," Banks wrote in the tweet without a single mention of Lohan.

Lohan didn't appear, either, in a supplementary Life Size 2 announcement on Deadline. The site noted that "Raisa will play Grace Manning, the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis and realizing that she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet."

Deadline added that Gavin Stenhouse, Shanica Knowles, and Hank Chen will also star — but again, no mention of Lohan.

Just three months ago, Banks told Buzzfeed that Lohan's inclusion in the film was pretty much a done deal, noting: "Lindsay slides into those DMs, I be seeing you, girl," Banks said. "I slid into hers first, to be honest, cause I was like 'Yo, I'm producing Life-Size 2, are you down?' And she was like 'Oh, I'm down to the down,' like she's so down. So we're working on the script now, and I'm telling the writer I don't want her to just have a cameo. I feel like she was just as important to Life-Size as I was...I think she would play herself grown up."

Life-Size, written and directed by Mark Rosman, followed Lohan's character Casey, who tried to use magic to bring her late mother back to life. Instead, Casey accidentally brought her doll Eve (Banks) back to life.