Lionel Richie has been hospitalized after appearing to struggle during a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend.

The 77-year-old singer checked himself into a local hospital following Saturday night's performance, according to TMZ. Doctors were reportedly running tests after he experienced what was described as slight dehydration.

Richie's hospitalization came just two months after he fell ill during another concert and was forced to cut the performance short.

Hospitalized After Concert

Richie reportedly had difficulty finishing Saturday's show, with witnesses telling TMZ that he asked for a chair while performing his final song, "All Night Long."

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The singer later checked himself into a local hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU for testing, according to the outlet.

Doctors were reportedly investigating the cause of his illness, with slight dehydration among the possibilities.

Jeff Schear, Getty Images Jeff Schear, Getty Images

Richie is currently on a 26-city North American tour co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire.

His Previous Health Scare

This wasn't the first time Richie had struggled onstage during the tour.

In June, the singer became visibly unwell during the tour's opening night at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Videos shared online showed Richie sitting down several times while performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" before abruptly ending the concert.

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Richie later reassured fans that he was doing well.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," he wrote in an Instagram post last month. "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

No further details about Richie's current condition have been released.