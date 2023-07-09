Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order! Logan Paul popped the question to girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

On Sunday (July 9), the WWE wrestler and model shared a joint Instagram post announcing their engagement. Paul proposed in Lake Como, Italy and shared photos from the moment. Agdal looks genuinely surprised in the first photo as he bent down on one knee.

"Engaged to my best friend," the pair wrote in the caption alongside a ring emoji.

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in May. Paul shared a sweet post commemorating the occasion and his future bride, "One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal." They also posted photos and videos from their year spent together which included vacations, press events and supporting one another in their careers.

The couple first met in the spring of 2022. Agdal told The Daily Front Row that they instantly hit it off and became "Instagram official" shortly after.

"We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," she recalled. "I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

Agdal previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook while Paul previously dated Josie Canseco and Chloe Bennet.