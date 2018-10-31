Logan Paul Insufferably Whines His Way Through ‘GQ’ Profile: ‘I Hate Being Hated’

Poor Logan Paul... It must have been so difficult flying back to Los Angeles from Tokyo first class after filming the body of a man who had died due to suicide, only to find his body spray deal on hold.

The disgraced vlogger laments his tarnished reputation in a brand new GQ profile, which recounts Paul's journey from building a $13 million YouTube empire to being largely disliked — "hated," as Paul puts it — by the public after uploading one of the most insensitive, offensive videos ever.

And man, is the profile something, with the web star coming off largely as a whiny, privileged bro who hasn't seemed to really learn all that much since he was first criticized for the Aokigahara forest video, despite insisting otherwise.

At one point during his interview, Paul tells the journalist profiling him that he had "never had a crisis before, ever." (How... relatable.)

"Everything had been a smooth-sailing ride to the top," he says, making us really feel for him, even when he admits he "barely wants to be a YouTube star" anymore.

He also complains about Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul's condemnation of him on Twitter, calling it a "stab in the back."

"He came up to me at whatever event we were at, shook my hand, patted me on the back, 'Dude, love what you're doing.' Then this s--- happens, and Aaron Paul is telling me to go to hell? I'm like, 'You told me you were my boy when we met! It was all good! We have the same publicist!'"

Don't you just hate when a fellow client at your PR agency holds you accountable for your actions?

Yet, there are so many other awful, terrible, unfair things that make us feel bad for Logan Paul. For instance:

How exhausted the poor lad was when he was forced to film an apology video in Tokyo: "You could tell in the video, I'm like, f---ing tired. It's horrible."

That he isn't making as many millions of dollars as the millions he was making before: "Can you imagine? We [were] building the biggest f---ing brand in the world. We're on the verge of, like, product launches..."

His tragically stalled body spray venture: "We were about to create the next Axe!"

How much he hates being hated: "I was so used to people hating me ... I hate it. I hate being hated!"

Ugh, poor Logan Paul. :(