Magnificently Unique Love Story From the Paris Olympics Will Melt Your Heart

Ah, Paris, the captivating city where art, beauty, culture, fashion, and of course love, come together in the most magical way.

That's what makes this charming story out of the XXXIII Olympiad that much more romantic. While strolling along the Seine while sipping champagne is a must, how about this for a sublime moment of love.

Meet Gianmarco Tamberi who is a high jumper for Team Italy as well as one of the flag bearers during the opening ceremony for the 2024 summer games.

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 Getty Images loading...

While flying high during the parade of nations down the Seine, Ginamarco lost his wedding band. However, according to the Today Show, instead of stressing over it, Gianmarco decided to write his wife a love letter and post it on Instagram.

I mean talk about totally the Italian thing to do, especially after you read it. He included a stunning wedding photo of he and his wife of just two years, Chiara Bontempi.

I’m sorry my love, I’m really, really sorry. My ring will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love, and if you want we'll throw yours in that river, too, so they'll be together forever. And we'll have one more excuse, like you've always asked, renew our vows and get married anew.

According to AP News, he literally felt it slipping off during their rainy travel down the Seine while he was holding the flag. Then, splash, into the water.

I followed it until I saw it bounce inside the boat. But the rebound went in the wrong direction unfortunately ... If it had to happen, if I really had to lose this ring, I couldn’t imagine a better place. It will remain forever on the riverbed in the City of Love.

Well, Italian men are known for their romantic, even passionate gestures of love, not to mention the reputations they have for making women feel special.

