More Details Emerge Surrounding Mac Miller’s Cause of Death

Mac Miller's autopsy has been completed, People reports.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani confirmed to the outlet. An official cause of death will not be announced until the results of laboratory tests are released, which could take weeks or even months, Ardalani added.

The news comes three days after Miller was found dead in his Studio City, California home. A source told People that the rapper, who was 26, went into cardiac arrest after suffering an alleged overdose. According to TMZ, his home was "swept clean" so that there would be no evidence of drug use, and police reportedly found only a small amount of white powder when they searched for clues as to how he died.

Still, Miller was open about his drug and alcohol use throughout his career. He told Noisey in 2013 that he'd been doing drugs since he was 15 and was at one point addicted to lean, a cough medicine-based drink that often contains codeine. In May, he was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his car into a pole, and reportedly tested twice above the legal limit.

"I made a stupid mistake,” he later said of the incident during a Beats 1interview. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

A public vigil will be held for Miller on Tuesday (Sept. 11) beginning at 5 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh's Blue Slide Park.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).