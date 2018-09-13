Mac Miller’s Death Scene: Disturbing Details Emerge

TMZ has published some disturbing details about the scene of the death of Mac Miller, who reportedly overdosed earlier this month.

According to the site, friends came over to Miller's house on the night of September 6 to hang out, and stayed very early until the next morning. But it wasn't until September 7 at noon that Miller's body was discovered in his San Fernando Valley house, meaning he was "was dead for many hours before his body was discovered" by paramedics and professionals.

An initial call for backup cited Mac's condition as "cardiac arrest," as the caller likely didn't know that Miller had already been dead for some time.

TMZ adds that some white powder was found at the scene, but that authorities suspect the home had been "swept clean" to hide any evidence of drug use.

Toxicology reports that will yield more insight into Miller's death are expected to be returned in four to six weeks.

Still, Miller's autopsy has been completed, People reports.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani told the outlet.