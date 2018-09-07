Mac Miller Dead: See His Life Through the Years (PHOTOS)

The rapper, who was 26, was reportedly found at his San Fernando Valley home and pronounced dead the scene.

Though further details remain sparse, Miller has been candid about his battle with substance abuse in the past. He was charged with a DUI in May after crashing his car into a pole in Los Angeles, later addressing the incident during an interview with Beats 1.

"I made a stupid mistake,” he said at the time. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Miller's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, also shared some insight via Twitter in May, writing they'd had a "toxic" relationship and that she'd "tried to support his sobriety" and "prayed for his balance for years."

Miller released his latest album, Swimming, in August, and was set to embark on a cross-country tour in late October.

