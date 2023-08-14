Man Furious With Groomsman for ‘Not Getting in Shape’ in Time for His Bachelor Party

A man on Reddit is angry with one his groomsmen for not getting "in shape" fast enough for his bachelor party.

"I ... have my bachelor party coming up in [two] weeks, and we are planning on going to a hiking destination. With that in mind, I set a goal in mind to lose weight (also because my doctor said I needed to) to be able to fully enjoy this," he wrote.

"Now, one of my closest friends is very heavily overweight, and we have been trying to get him to lose weight as well because of his health. Over a year ago we compromised with each other that we both would do our best to lose weight so that by the time my bachelor party came along we would do this hiking thing that I REALLY want to do," the groom-to-be continued on Reddit.

He explained that his friend didn't lose weight, but rather "put on quite a bit, to the point where I don't know if he will physically be able to do this hiking trip with us."

READ MORE: Bride Mortified After Brother-in-Law Calls Her 'One That Got Away' During Speech

"Of course he will still come, but he might miss out on many of the activities we are doing because he might not be able to do them. The worst of it all is that up until about [three] months ago, he had told me that he was well on track to lose weight, but it was not until a couple of weeks ago when I saw him for the first time since last year, that I saw that he was very much heavier than before," he detailed.

The man and his friend got into an argument, during which the pal confessed he hadn't "done anything to try and lose the weight."

"Now, I am FULLY aware of how hard it is to lose weight (I dropped 70 pounds in a year) so I don't want to invalidate that, but he very much is making it seem like he didn't even try or want help. And now, two weeks before our trip, he is asking if we could change things so he can be involved. This makes me upset because we both had plenty of time to get in shape, but he just seemed to refuse to do so," the man added.

He concluded his post by claiming he just wants his friend to be "healthy so he can live a full long life."

READ MORE: Man Throws Brother Out of House for Fat-Shaming His Wife

Users in the comments blasted the man for shaming his friend about his weight.

"No one could force you to lose weight until you were truly ready. The same is true for him. You are not a real friend," one person commented.

"Your post comes across as self righteous and implies you're more embarrassed by him and his appearance rather than having genuine concern over his physical and mental health. Either way, you have no right to dictate to anybody how to live their lives. It's your friend's choice when and IF he chooses to lose weight," another person wrote.

"You can’t force a lifestyle on your friend. The goal of hiking was motivation for you but not for him. His weight really isn’t your business, stop commenting on it. He will decide what’s best for him when it comes to your stag weekend," someone else shared.