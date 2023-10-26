Man ‘Confused’ After Sick Girlfriend Gets Upset When He Shows Up to Her Home Unannounced

A young man on Reddit says his girlfriend — and her mom — were furious when he showed up to their house announced to check on her because she was sick.

"I showed up to my girlfriend's [home] unannounced after she said she didn’t feel good. It’s not far from me so I made the decision to stop and check in on her just to see if she needed anything (it is her mother's house). It was 8:41PM that I got there and I left by 8:43PM for time reference," he began.

"We have been together for a little over a month and I’ve been over there later at night dropping things off or working on something," the confused man continued on Reddit.

The man explained he lightly knocked on the door "3 to 4 times." When no one answered, he left a gift for his girlfriend on the front porch.

"Nobody answered the door so I just shrugged and left thinking nothing of it. I come to find out she’s pissed at me and her mother said I banged on the door and was there at 10PM and now her mother feels unsafe in her house. I am very confused because I’ve never had someone get upset with me for that, especially after I’ve been there before, met them and I’ve been on vacation with her daughter a couple of times already," he shared.

"My girlfriend was also inside but didn’t even hear my knocks and was asleep so she didn’t even know I was there. Any advice would be greatly appreciated because I don’t think I did anything wrong," the man concluded, asking for advice from Reddit.

Users in the comments backed the man, with many suggesting he find a way to provide time stamps for his girlfriend.

"You're really sweet to check on your [girlfriend]. The mom overreacted. You were there a bit before 9PM, but the mom said 10? If it wasn't you, someone else banged on her door," one person wrote.

"If you have location history on, find it in Google Maps at their house, screenshot it and send it to the [girlfriend]. Probably won't do you any good as she may be just as bad as the mom, but at least it shows you're not the fibber. Maybe say she's mistaken rather than calling her a liar though, which she probably is. At least you know where you stand with the mom now," another chimed in.

"Send her the info, screenshots. You did nothing wrong," someone else commented.