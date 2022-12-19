Man Dies of Heart Attack While Watching ‘Avatar 2′

In India, a man died of a heart attack while watching James Cameron's new film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

According to The Hindustan Times, Lakshmireddy Srinu collapsed inside a movie theater while watching the three-hour-long film with his younger brother. He died on the scene.

Srinu is survived by his daughter and son.

Dr. Sanjeev Gera, director of Fortis Hospital in Noida, India, believes COVID-19 as well as increased excitement and stress might be to blame for the man's sudden death.

"After COVID, there is a continuing inflammation in our blood vessels. Because of stress, increase in blood pressure like what happened in this case, arteries of the heart could have ruptured, and that can cause sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Gera told The Hindustan Times.

Another doctor shared a similar theory.

"This may be due to a plaque rupture in the coronaries or triggering of an arrhythmia due to excitement. These kinds of deaths do happen during exciting matches/emotional situations. The movie per se is unlikely to have caused the death," Dr. Pradeep Kumar D. at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, India, said.

However, Srinu isn't the only person who has died while watching an Avatar film.

According to WION News, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching the first Avatar film in 2010.

According to reports, the man had a "history of high blood pressure" and "over-excitement from watching the movie" triggered his symptoms.