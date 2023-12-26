Man ‘Frustrated’ With Girlfriend’s Night Terrors: ‘I’m Just Getting Tired of It’

A man on Reddit is sharing the reason that he is tired of his girlfriend's night terrors.

In his post, the man shares that he and his girlfriend have been together for three years and they don't usually fight. However, they recently had a huge fight over her night terrors.

"My gf gets night terrors (2-3 times per week) and tends to fully yell/scream or cry loudly while still asleep. This typically wakes me up, sometimes in a panic, and then I can't sleep again as I'm coming down from a worried state after checking on her. She sometimes either stays asleep during this or will fall back to sleep within 10 minutes or so," his post begins.

"I've tried to comfort her when these things happen and I tried to talk to her to see if she's mentioned anything to her therapist. She tells me that she has talked to her therapist about it but nothing seems to come of it and no hard plans are ever set in place," the man continued.

He ended his post by saying that the night terrors are affecting his sleep, especially on days when he has to work.

"This has been negatively impacting my sleep, especially on weekdays when I have to go into the office to work, and frankly I'm just getting tired of it. Think of being woken up at 5 am to your partner yelling next to you and your alarm is set for 7:30am, and you couldn't fall back asleep," he concluded before asking if he is wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section agreed that he was not in the wrong when it comes to his frustration.

"NTA for being frustrated about it affecting your sleep. You do need your sleep though. Have you tried earplugs and/or sleeping in a different room?" one person asked.

"As long as you don't take it out on her nta," another person commented.

"If I were her, I would want to fix it for some solid sleep," someone else added.