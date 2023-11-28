Man Kicks Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law Out of Home: ‘Did Not Buy My House for Them’

A man on Reddit is feeling a little guilty after he asked his brother and sister-in-law, who are expecting a baby, to leave his house after living with him for a year.

The man, who started saving when he was a teen and was eventually able to buy a three-bedroom house, noted he is "beyond blessed to own my own house" and that "homeownership [sic] is everything I always hoped it would be."

"To be able to come home and have everything exactly where I left it, to be able to play video games all day and have no one tell me otherwise, it feels like I am free and in control of my own life which is all I've always ever wanted," he wrote on Reddit.

However, a year ago his older brother and his brother's wife moved in with them as they couldn't afford an apartment of their own.

"While I did not want them here I reluctantly agreed because I can't tell my own brother that he can't live with me when I have [two] empty rooms in my house knowing he would let me live with him if I had ever asked, and I was also fortunate enough to have family to live with while I was saving to buy my house. I do not charge them any rent or ask for anything, but they give me around $400 a month to help out," he shared.

"My brother and his wife had been trying to conceive a child for a long time and are finally successful in doing so. They are expecting in a few months. While I am extremely happy for them I also do not want them living with me. I did not buy my house for them, I bought it for me," he continued.

The man doesn't want baby items taking up space in his home at this point in his life, so he asked his brother and sister-in-law to "move out before the birth of their child."

"They were both extremely offended and hurt that I told them this. My family also seems to think it is wrong of me to ask them to find their own place when they are expecting a child," he concluded.

Users in the comments backed the man, with many arguing he can do whatever he wants in his home.

"Your home is your sanctuary. You have been generous to let them live with you and save money for their own place. A baby completely changes everything in the house. They are loud, will have to eventually baby proof, parents will tell you to be quiet and not wake the baby, etc.," one person wrote.

"Yeah, I feel like if you can’t afford rent and have to stay with a family member then you definitely can’t afford to start a family. It’s bizarre that they would even consider trying for a kid when they don’t have enough money to cover the main and most important living expense," another wrote.

"Not only have they taken advantage, but I think they planned to continue living there for a long time and to probably use the baby as an excuse. 'We can’t afford to move out now that we have a baby.' I’m all for helping family, but please do not let them bully you into staying. You will no longer have control of your own home and will essentially become the tenant without realizing it," someone else chimed in.