Man Reveals Why He Left Strip Club Feeling ‘Sad': ‘Ruined Our Night’

A man on Reddit who just wanted a "fun night" out with his friends ended up feeling sad after going to a strip club.

"We found ourselves in a strip club, which was empty from customers and had only [three] dancers inside. One of them was sitting with us talking to my friend, and while I didn't know what they were saying at first, I could see that their mood was 'sad,'" he wrote via Reddit.

"Turns out she told him how sad she was, how she is going from bad to worst [sic] in life and what a hard time she is having there," he continued.

The man recalled that the dancer his friend was talking to was "much younger" than both him and the other dancers, who were "a bit older."

"Long story short we gave her the money we would spend without even getting any private dances or anything, finished our drinks and left, discussing how sad we both felt about her," he detailed.

Now, however, he wonders if she purposely acted sad to get them to "spend" more money on her out of pity.

"I don't even wanna think about it, but this whole event kinda ruined our night," he concluded his post.

The man's Reddit post was met with mixed reactions from users in the comments.

"I mean, I was a stripper for many years in my early 20s, and I knew a bunch of girls who would take the customer on a guilt trip ride like this. So probably you got played," one person wrote.

"Her usual everyday strategy works like a charm every f---ing day," another weighed in.

"Or being a stripper is a rough life and not very fulfilling, so I think it’s possible she was telling the truth," someone else offered.

"Absolutely, no reason to look down on sex workers. Personally I don’t like strip clubs because I find them depressing. I can’t shake off the idea that money is the main motive to give me attention, and it kills all the fun," another user commented.