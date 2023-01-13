Woman Refuses to Tell Husband Baby’s Sex After He Skips Ob-Gyn for ‘Fish ‘n’ Chips’

A woman is refusing to tell her husband the sex of their child after he skipped out on an important ob-gyn appointment for a last-minute meal with a friend: fish 'n' chips.

Venting her frustration on Reddit, the woman shared that her husband has "barely" attended any of her ob-gyn visits, offering asinine excuses along the way.

Things boiled over, however, when the couple were supposed to attend an ob-gyn visit together to find out the sex of their baby. At the last minute, the husband skipped out, opting to have "fish 'n' chips" with a buddy instead.

"I was pretty livid but didn't make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead," she wrote in her Reddit post.

Now, she has refused to tell her husband the results of the visit.

"He texted asking me to tell him the results (boy or girl) but I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me but I hung up each time. He came home fuming demanding I tell him the results but I refused and bluntly told him, since he refused to attend the appointment then he gets no results until after the baby's born and said I was willing to die on this hill," she continued.

After her husband called her "spiteful" and "immature" for punishing him for not going to the appointment with her, she doubled down.

"He said he's the father and has the right to know. He then called me dramatic since I wasn't alone and mom was with me. I said he gets no results period. He's been fuming about it and told his family and they're now pressuring me to stop playing mind games with him and tell him but I declined," she wrote.

In an update, the woman added that her husband tried to call the doctor to find out the baby's sex but his request was declined.

"It didn't go well and we had another argument over it. He couldn't get it since his mom was the one who made the call," the woman shared.

In the comments section, Reddit put the fishy dad-to-be on blast.

"Already a deadbeat dad before the baby is even born," one person wrote.

"If I chose to hang out with friends instead of going to my wife's doctor appointments with her for our kids I'd expect every one of my friends there to make me feel bad about myself," another weighed in.

"He's already choosing to be uninvolved before the child is born, it doesn't sound promising that he will be much better once the kid is born either," someone else commented.

"This is going to be the dad that complains he has to 'babysit' while his wife goes to the the store to buy him food," another speculated.