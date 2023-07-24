Man Regrets Suggesting Open-Marriage After Wife Receives 2,000 Tinder Matches in One Day

A woman on Reddit says her husband regretted asking for an open marriage after she received thousands of Tinder matches in just one day.

Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained she and her husband have "great sex ... a lot in common ... [plus] two beautiful children, a big home and great jobs," so she thought her marriage was going "great" until her husband randomly suggested they try an open marriage.

"Last week he told me that he wanted to ask me something but that I mustn’t take it the wrong way. He wanted to open the marriage. I started crying. Did he not love me anymore? Is he not attracted to me? Is he cheating? Why not divorce me then? His answer was no, no, no and no," she wrote via Reddit.

Her husband claimed it wasn't about "love or happiness," but that he just wanted to try something "new and exciting."

"I was distraught the whole day and later that evening I downloaded Tinder. I uploaded one of my least flattering pictures. [I] wrote that I’m a mother of [two], and that I was in an open marriage. I showed my husband my profile," she continued.

The woman says that not long after activating her profile, men began swiping right for her.

"After one hour I got over 100 matches. Next day it was around 2,000," she revealed.

When she showed her husband, he became "very angry" and demanded she delete the app.

"He said he got the point and to forget about it. Now he is back to 'normal' but I can't forget about it," she concluded.

Users in the comments section roasted the man for even suggesting he and his wife open up their perfect-seeming marriage.

"If he wants something new and exciting, tell him to go skydiving," one person wrote.

"Buy a sports car, get a motorcycle, go skydiving, take up a new hobby. No good can come from trying to legally cheat," another commented.

"I swear, every guy that wants to open their relationship assumes he’ll be banging 20-year-olds while his wife sits around hoping a guy hits on her. I don’t know if it’s insane ego or just naïveté. Then they all panic when they see guys want their wife and call it off," someone else shared.