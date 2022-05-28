This Popular Mormon TikToker Alleges Her Entire Friend Group ‘Hooked Up With’ Each Other — Now She’s Getting Divorced

A popular Mormon TikToker from Utah has gone viral for wild #MomTok drama involving her and her circle of friends, alleged swinging and apparent multiple divorces.

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul alleges she and her husband are divorcing after she more or less cheated on him with a mutual friend by “stepping out of” their agreement as swingers to not go all the way intimately.

She also claims two other couples in her friend group are getting divorced due to some of its members cheating on their partners in their swinging group, resulting in a “big friend blow up.”

“No one is innocent, everyone has hooked up with like, everyone,” Taylor said in a TikTok livestream.

Meanwhile, some fans believe that the drama is fake to get more views and clout, and that Taylor and her family are just moving homes and not actually splitting up. Now, with her TikToks deleted, social media is even more confused.

Here’s what we know…

But First: Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul?

Taylor Frankie Paul is a famous TikTok personality.

The 28-year-old Mormon influencer lives in Utah. She is currently married to Tate Taylor with whom she shares two children together. Their first child, Indy Paul, was born on Aug. 31, 2017, followed by their second child, Ocean Paul, on June 18, 2020.

She got her start as a model and appears to be into the fitness lifestyle.

Why Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul Getting Divorced?

Taylor confirmed in a TikTok livestream that she and her husband, who were in an open relationship, are getting divorced. She revealed she was previously "hooking up" with a man whose wife was allegedly swinging with Tate. However, she also clarified that the apparent cheating incident and alleged swinging is not the only reason for their split.

“The divorce is not like, all because of this huge blow up [in our friend group]. It was more ‘cause I feel like we had a lot of other issues and then this was the tip of the iceberg,” she continued.

Taylor previously claimed in various TikTok videos that she and her husband were "soft swingers," meaning she and Tate could do everything but intercourse with other people, and each had to be present with the other for any swinging activities.

Taylor has already moved into her new house. She shared that she and Tate are on good terms and will be co-parenting their children together.

"The last eight days have been the most pain I've ever felt in my life," Taylor wrote on Instagram, according to various sources. "Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore. Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it's what's best for us. Long painful road ahead but I'm hopeful it goes up from here."

It’s unclear if the message was part of an expired Instagram Story or shared in a since-deleted grid post.

What Is the Drama Surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul on TikTok?

Taylor’s allegations have seemingly impacted and implicated a large group of mutual friends in the Mormon community in Utah, which includes Brayden and Mckenna Rowley; Selver and Victoria Zalic; Chase and Miranda Hope McWhorter; Conner and Whitney Leavitt; and Samuel and Camille Munday.

Shortly after Taylor announced her divorce from Tate, it was rumored that she cheated on him with Brayden, who is apparently married to Mckenna, a mutual friend in their social circle.

There were other rumors that Taylor didn’t cheat with Brayden, but rather Selver, the husband of another friend, Victoria. In a TikTok posted by Taylor and shared by Victoria, it was confirmed that Selver wasn’t involved.

What Is Swinging?

According to Lori Lawrenz, a clinical psychologist with the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health, "Swinging is a social practice involving sexual contact between consenting adults, which can involve swapping sexual partners or engaging in group sexual activities—but often is done in the context of a coupled relationship."

Swingers engage in sexual activity other people as a bonding experience with their main partner. Swinging occurs when one partner can engage in or witness the swinging, which is often referred to as being “in the lifestyle.”

Some people who are in open relationships engage in swinging.

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Her Friends Swingers?

Taylor claimed on TikTok that the majority of her friend group are also swingers. She also warned viewers that they will likely deny her claim and, indeed, some of her friends did deny her allegations in their own TikToks and social media posts after she went public with her story.

Allegedly, Miranda went live on TikTok and said she and her husband Chase were not involved, not swingers and are on good terms with Tate. Allegedly, Camille and her husband Samuel also claimed in a livestream that they were not involved.

Both Camille and Miranda have since seemingly unfollowed Taylor on social media.

In a livestream, Whitney allegedly said she thinks the #MomTok community is fake and claimed she and Conner were not involved with any swingers.

It’s speculated on social media and on fan forums that the Zalics and Rowleys are also divorcing, though neither rumor has been confirmed.

For more on the speculation and rumors, check out this #MomTok Reddit thread featuring a timeline and breakdown of the controversy.

What Happened to Taylor Frankie Paul's TikTok?

Taylor's TikTok account is no longer active or available at time of publishing. It is unclear if she deleted the account after the drama blew up or if it was suspended for some reason.

For now, her Instagram account remains online, though it hasn’t been updated since April 4, nearly two months ago.