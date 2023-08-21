Man Suspicious After Boss Wife Has Never Met in Person Invites Her on His Boat for Weekend Trip

A man on Reddit is feeling uncomfortable about his wife's boss after the boss asked her to meet up with him on his boat during his vacation.

"My wife works from home and has never met any of her coworkers in person. Today her boss messaged her and said that he is vacationing about an hour and a half away from where we live. He asked if she would be interested in driving up at his vacation home to spend a day at the lake on his boat," he wrote.

"I find the proposition very unprofessional and inappropriate. I told her I didn’t feel good about it and it would be better if she met up with him in a professional setting like a restaurant," the man continued on Reddit.

READ MORE: Boss Threatens Consequences if Man Has Dinner With Wife Instead of Co-Workers

He added he finds it "very odd that her boss invited her to just hang out on a Saturday," as they "are co-workers, not buddies."

"She told me that she’s gonna miss out on valuable networking because I’m being jealous. I don’t think this is coming from a place of jealousy," the man continued.

"I've worked in the professional world for ten years and I’ve never heard of a corporate boss having good intentions in these types of scenarios," he concluded.

READ MORE: ‘Ridiculous’ Boss Won’t Let Woman Eat at Her Desk to Stop Pregnancy Nausea

Users in the comments backed the man, with many agreeing he had a right to feel uneasy about the situation.

"Meeting for lunch is understandable. Come up to my place (without your husband) and hang out on my boat in your swimsuit is creepy," one person wrote.

"Honestly, I'm a woman and even if one of my female higher-ups suggested this, I wouldn't be comfortable. Even taking away all the sexual and safety concerns, this situation lacks all boundaries and is wildly unprofessional. The only way I could see this being appropriate would be A. A more neutral setting, during actual work hours, or B. [If it were] considered a formal retreat with a lot of co-workers there, and likely planned out months in advance," another person commented.

"Buddy. If your wife can’t see the issue, I don’t think anyone is gonna be able to show it to her. Maybe ask her if it’s okay if you invite a female co-worker to the lake, alone, in a bikini, for 'networking' and watch the vein in her head pop out," someone else shared.