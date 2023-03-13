Internet Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Boss Who Won’t Let Woman Eat at Her Desk to Stop Pregnancy Nausea

A woman vented online that her boss is refusing to allow her to eat at her desk, even though she is experiencing severe nausea.

"Our manager is well known for having what we call 'one of her days' where she gets picky with us. I work in a team of 17 in an office and have my own desk. I'm 26 weeks pregnant and already working reduced hours as I've suffered hyperemesis since 6 weeks," the expectant mother wrote via parenting forum Mumsnet.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition "characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance. Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV)."

"Today, she's announced that none of us are allowed to eat at our desks any longer as one banana skin was left in one of the bins overnight and she's told us about this and it makes her feel sick," the woman continued.

The woman explained she told her boss privately that if she doesn't "pick/nibble at dry crackers" at her desk she will be sick. "It's the only thing that stops it. I'm still not allowed to eat," she shared, adding that her boss "refused my Mat B1 form and wants the original which my midwife told me not to give as they can't issue another one if it gets lost."

A Mat B1, or Maternity Certificate, is a form that verifies someone's pregnancy and allows pregnant people to claim specific exemptions from their employer.

In the comments section, users supported the woman, with many suggesting she seek guidance from the company's HR department.

"She’s f---ing ridiculous. Have you got an HR department? I suffered HG in my pregnancies, only drugs and a constant supply of dry cream crackers kept me standing. You can’t go without eating, you will end up on sick leave until maternity. So if she refuses, you have to take a break every ten mins. But she can’t do that ... you need to make a complaint above her," one person wrote.

"I'd write your manager an email and ask her to clarify that the rule re: eating is now in place. Say you need to eat or you'll be sick. Ask for alternatives ... ask for extra rest breaks for snacks and ask if you can [work-from-home]. Make sure you say it is because of pregnancy," another shared.

"She's unreasonable isn't she. Her feeling grossed out at the sight of a banana skin trumps you actually vomiting if you don't eat said banana. Sounds like arguing with a toddler. Anyone over her head you can go to?" someone else asked.