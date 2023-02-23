A woman was shocked to find out she was pregnant after being stopped by a complete stranger in a store.

On TikTok, Lana, who lost her son after experiencing a pregnancy loss three months earlier, shared that she was shopping for some flowers for his grave when a stranger randomly stopped her.

"This lady comes up to me, she looks me up and down and she goes, 'You're pregnant,'" the Australian woman explained.

Not thinking she was pregnant, the woman was a little taken aback by the stranger's comment, but she decided to buy a pregnancy test just in case.

Thinking it would come back negative, Lana took the pregnancy test. To her surprise, she was, in fact, pregnant.

"It's definitely faint but it's there. It came up straight away. I thought it was going to be negative," she shared emotionally, showing the affirmative line on the pregnancy test.

"What?! Legged it to get a test immediately!" Lana captioned the viral clip.

Watch below:

In the comments, viewers were shocked by the stranger's intuition.

"Whoever that woman is, she knows all the things. Your baby is coming BACK to you," someone shared.

Others congratulated the expectant mother.

"Your baby boy sent you your rainbow baby," one person wrote.

"Crying right here. That lady was sent to you by your boy," another commented.

In a follow-up video, Lana said she was still "in disbelief" that the "woman at Woolworths got it right."

"She actually came up to me when I was looking at flowers for my son. She confronts me and goes, 'Hi, I'm sorry to bother you but I'm a psychic medium and I also just sense things. I was just wondering, this may sound confronting, but have you taken a pregnancy test lately?' I looked at her and told her, 'No, I actually just lost my son so it's the last thing on my mind to get pregnant again so soon,'" Lana recalled.

Watch below: