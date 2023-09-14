Man Threatens Divorce After Influencer Wife Posts Content of Their Kids Without His Consent

A man on Reddit is furious and considering divorce after his wife, who is a social media influencer, shared content of their children online against his wishes.

"My wife wants to be an influencer on TikTok and YouTube. She has been creating mommy content and content about her day to day life. When she told me this is something she wanted to do I didn’t have a problem with it. I only said that I don’t want our children in ANY of her content," he shared.

"I didn’t monitor her channel because it didn’t really seem necessary. I recently watched her channel because I thought it would be cute to see what she does in her day to day life. I found our children's faces in almost all of her content," the dad, who has two children ages 2 and 4, continued on Reddit.

He told his wife to "remove all of her content," but she didn't think it was a "big deal."

"I don’t like children content. I feel like a lot of the time when you see that children make profit they become less of your kids and more of a product and your interactions become more performative and I can see the same thing has happened in her because she posted a video of her getting our 2-year-old out of a tantrum and how she deals with it but how is your first instinct to record and hold a camera whilst our baby is crying," he vented.

READ MORE: Woman Says Relationship With Her Sister Is ‘Ruined’ Because She’s a TikTok Influencer

His wife argued that being an influencer is her "dream" and that "deleting her content will ruin it."

"I said I simply don’t give a f--k, if you don’t delete it I will consider a divorce. I know a lot of people have children on their social media and I don’t mind an Instagram or Facebook post but to make videos seem too intimate to share," he continued.

Since their conversation, his wife has told her friends and "hinted on her social media accounts that she has an over-controlling and narcissistic husband that doesn’t want her on social media."

He concluded his post by revealing he is now "being ridiculed by her friends."

READ MORE: Social Media Influencer Convicted After Viral False Kidnapping

Users in the comments section rallied behind the man, with many slamming his wife for sharing content of their kids online.

"People who make profits from their kid's misery are the [a--holes] here, and it seems like your wife is more interested in being a TikTok celebrity than being a caring wife and mother. No one should ever be shilling out their kids for likes and imaginary internet points," one person wrote.

"There’s going to be a whole generation of traumatized adults who had the entirety of their lives exploited by their parents on the internet for profit," another chimed in.

"Good job keeping your kids safe and respecting their autonomy," someone else commented.