Man Admits He Doesn’t Know If He Can Stand by Girlfriend Getting ‘Multiple Cosmetic Surgeries’

A man on Reddit admitted he is struggling with the idea of his girlfriend getting multiple plastic surgeries to alter her appearance.

The man's 26-year-old girlfriend got a job at a big company right after college and, although "she is young, she has a lot of money," which she's planning to spend on cosmetic surgery.

"Last month she told me she had saved enough and that she was going to get multiple plastic surgeries in the next couple of years. She plans to have a nose job, bichectomy, boob job, laser freckle removal and on top of that she has started a radical diet in order to lose weight (I have checked everywhere, she isn't even overweight, she just isn't thin)," he wrote via Reddit.

"I tried to talk her out of it, but she wouldn't listen. Her looks have always been an issue for her. People bullied her at school for being ugly and most people we know have made some comment about her nose at some points," he continued.

READ MORE: Celebrities’ Plastic Surgery: See Before and After Photos

The man's girlfriend believes that "being fat and ugly" has hindered advancement opportunities at her job.

"I can understand where she comes from and I do think that the diet and the surgeries will do her good because they will silence people and take her insecurity away. But I will miss my girlfriend. I have never had any problem with her breast being small, or with her nose being big. I like it, in fact," he continued.

The young woman's first surgery takes place in a few weeks, and the man just isn't sure if he "will be able to stand by her through it."

"In a way, she is taking my girlfriend from me and bringing up a stranger. I don't like the idea, but I love her and don't want to leave her. I hope I can accommodate to the changes," he concluded.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Regrets Getting This Plastic Surgery Done: ‘I Wouldn’t Touch Anything’

Users in the comments offered up their opinions about the situation.

"If anything, try to convince her to not have the bichectomy, especially if she's already losing weight. She is gonna regret it in less than [five] years as the face already loses fat as we grow older, and it will make her look older than she is. There is a bunch of YouTube videos on it, even doctors explaining why you shouldn't get one," one person wrote.

"This worries me a lot. A dear friend of mine was bullied a lot about her appearance and hated her large nose. I loved her just the way she was. She blamed all her lack of love and confidence on the nose. Eventually she persuaded her dad to bankroll the surgery and didn't tell me she was getting it so I couldn't talk her out of it. After it was done the people who had been mean to her were differently mean to her. Also it didn't make all her problems go away, she didn't suddenly become confident and she still came up with other reasons not to pursue happiness," another person commented.

"She has the right to make any changes she wants. You have the right not to like them. You just have to decide if it is worth staying for you. You need to have serious sit-down conversation. Not because your beliefs should trump hers or you want to change her mind because you can't. She sounds like a highly motivated and driven person who knows what she wants and is going to do it. Good for her. But she should at least be aware that this is a serious issue for you. It would be a d--k move on your part for her to go through with everything, and you just up and leave when she was done without knowing the real why," someone else weighed in.