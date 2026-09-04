Fox News has suddenly parted ways with one of its most recognizable faces — and Maria Bartiromo's exit is already raising questions.

Fox News Media announced Thursday that it had parted ways with Bartiromo after more than 12 years with the company, just hours after Fox Business Network aired the final episode of the show bearing her name.

The network did not give a reason for her departure.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years,” Fox said in a statement, “and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

Maria Bartiromo's Fox Shows Are Getting a Major Change

Bartiromo hosted Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Network, as well as Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street. Both shows will continue under new names with rotating anchors.

According to CNBC, Mornings With Maria will become Mornings With Fox Business, while Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street will be renamed FBN's Wall Street.

Read More: Trump Family Member Hosting New Show on Fox News

Her weekly Fox News program, Sunday Morning Futures, will also have a temporary new host. Jason Chaffetz will take over the show for the time being.

Maria Bartiromo Had Donald Trump's Support

Bartiromo has been a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, who has praised her as a “great reporter” and granted her multiple interviews over the years.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance was asked about Bartiromo's departure Thursday but said he had not spoken with her and didn't know the circumstances behind it.

“I love Maria. I think she's an amazing person, an amazing talent,” Vance said. “Whatever she does, she's gonna do great, and I wish her all the best.”

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Bartiromo's departure comes after several other high-profile Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly, left the network in recent years.