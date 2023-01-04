’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!

Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!

The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023.

The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing to a-ha's "Take On Me."

Watch below:

"This makes me very happy!" Lawrence's former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel commented, while R&B singer Taj George wrote, "Awesomesauce."

Fans also showed their support for the duo in the comments.

"My '90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you!" one person commented.

"You guys are so cute," another weighed in.

Christal Jordan, the singer's rep, confirmed the relationships to People.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together," Jordan told the publication.

The actor and the "No Scrubs" singer's relationship comes following Lawrence's split from ex-wife Cheryl Burke in February 2022.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me," he continued.

Chilli shares shares 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, with music producer Dallas Austin.

The Georgia native is part of Grammy-winning hip-hop trio TLC alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.