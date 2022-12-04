‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is Officially Married

Tammy Slaton is officially off the market!

TLC unveiled the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star's big day in a new TikTok video which showed the bride in her white gown. The clip gained over 2 million likes and 22 million views. The new season of their hit show will air on Jan. 17 at 9 PM ET with the first episode showcasing their wedding.

The new bride and groom chose to have an intimate ceremony with just 30 of their closest friends and family members in attendance.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she exclaimed. "I'm married now!"

Who Is Tammy Slaton?

Tammy is a TLC reality star who rose to fame on social media. She got the reality show with her sister after having a successful YouTube channel where she detailed her health journey. She was born on July 27, 1986, in Kentucky. Her father passed away when she was young so she and her sister were raised by their mother, Darlene Slaton. They also have two step-siblings from her mother's second marriage to Robert Franklin.

When Did Tammy Slaton Get Married?

Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham on Nov. 19 at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where they first met. He also proposed to her in the center's parking lot.

Who Is Tammy Slaton's Husband Caleb Willingham?

Little is known about Caleb Willingham and it is unclear when he checked into the rehab facility or when he is expected to leave it. However, Caleb reportedly is planning to move to Kentucky with his new bride when they're both released. It appears that he is not currently active on any social media platforms.

"They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share," an insider reported. "They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome."

Did Amy Slaton Attend Tammy Slaton's Wedding?

Amy Slaton did attend her sister's wedding and was photographed alongside her in a burnt orange gown. It is unknown if she stood up as a bridesmaid or maid of honor, but fans speculated that she did as she was holding a bouquet of flowers.

Why Is Tammy Slaton in Rehab?

Tammy entered an Ohio-based rehab facility for her food addiction in November of 2021 after Season 3 showed her near-death experience after her lung collapsed. According to The Sun, a source close to the family claimed that Tammy chose to stay in the facility to further her treatment.

The insider explained that her staying meant that nurses could monitor her diet and make sure that her body wouldn't reject her new medications.