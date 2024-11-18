Why ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Can’t Get Skin Removal Surgery Following Incredible Weight Loss

Although 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is ready for her skin removal surgery, her doctors are not.

In the Oct. 15 episode of the hit TLC reality show, Slaton weighed in at 303 pounds, a far cry from her starting weight.

Her doctor Eric Smith recommended she pursue skin removal surgery at this stage of her weight loss journey, but now things aren't moving as smoothly as Slaton would like.

Dr. Brad Turner said that Slaton is still not far enough out from her weight loss surgery to consider skin removal.

"Tammy is not currently a candidate for skin removal surgery because she's only about 13 or 14 months out from her weight loss surgery," Turner said, per E! News.

"At this point, she should probably continue to lose weight over the next six months to a year, get to her goal weight and then we can reapproach the topic with her," he added.

"I'm gonna let Dr. Smith’s work keep on doing its job, OK? I'm definitely not telling you, 'No.' I'm just telling you, 'Not tomorrow,'" Turner told Slaton.

In a video posted to TLC's Instagram page on Nov. 13, Slaton revealed that she now weighs less than her brother Chris Combs.

"Chris said he weighs 284. I now weigh a little less than Chris. That's mind-blowing," Slaton said after weighing in at 281.2 pounds.

"The last time I weighed 281, I was like fourth or fifth grade. I'm the baby sister but I'm not the big baby sister no more," she revealed.

As for her brother, Chris shared that he is extremely proud of his sister's hard work.

"Tammy's success makes me ecstatic. Did I ever think I'd see the day that she was smaller than me? Well, no, probably not, because I never thought about her ever being smaller than me. She's always been Tammy. Big," he said, per E! News.

Slaton underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022 and a 14-month stay in a weight loss rehab facility as part of her weight loss journey.