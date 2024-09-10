‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is ‘Afraid’ but Ready for Loose Skin Removal Surgery

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is ready for her next journey, that being skin removal surgery.

The hit reality show is set to make its return to TLC on Oct. 8, and ahead of its release, a new trailer for the season has been unveiled. In it, Slaton shares that she is "afraid" but ready for loose skin removal surgery.

One of the clips sees Slaton go to the doctor's office where she talks about how her excess skin makes her insecure.

"Amy's got thinner and she's comfortable with her own body. But I don't feel that way because of my excess skin," she said.

It then cuts to what the doctor had to say about the situation.

"You've got head-to-toe loose skim. It's gonna take several operations and several healing phases," he said.

"I'm afraid that I won't get approved for skin removal," she shared before the scene cuts away.

According to E! News, Slaton began her journey to lose weight in 2022 and underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022. The outlet reports that she has gone on to lose over 500 pounds since the surgery.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that excess skin removal surgery is a procedure that is used to help people get rid of sagging, excess skin in order to improve comfort and appearance. The surgery is typically performed after a person has lost over 100 pounds.

There are several different types of excess skin removal procedures that are available. One such kind is an arm lift, which removes excess skin hanging down from the arms. Another kind is a Panniculectomy, or the removal of the excess skin below the belly button. Other types include a facelift and tummy tuck.

Before getting the surgery, a person may have to undergo several precautions, including blood work and to quit smoking.

Despite Slaton potentially being approved for surgery, the process appears to have caused tension in the family.

In one of the final scenes show in the trailer, Slaton's sister Amanda Halterman, and she can be seen arguing.

"I have put up with this for 30-some years because poor Tammy, she's fat, she can't do sh-t," she said.

"Now that she lost the weight, I am not excusing that behavior any more," Halterman continued.

"Now that I've lost so much weight, I feel like she's kinda jealous," Slaton said in response to her sister.