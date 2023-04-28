Tammy Slaton’s Husband Deletes Facebook Post Claiming ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Dumped Him

Are Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham getting a divorce?

Fans are wondering if Tammy and Caleb are still together. The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star's husband fueled speculation that he and Tammy have broken up when he posted, and then deleted, a vulnerable Facebook post about their seemingly crumbled relationship.

Are Tammy and Caleb Still Together?

In a since-deleted Facebook post shared in late April 2023, Caleb told followers that he and Tammy are currently "married by paper only" and insinuated that she broke up with him. He also asked fans of Tammy and the show to unfollow him.

"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now. We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that. I'm hurt, mad, confused, and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer, and support," Caleb wrote.

Daily Express reports Caleb's post comes after he changed his Facebook profile photo from a photo of him and Tammy at their wedding to a selfie featuring just him.

Tammy has also reportedly reverted back to her maiden name on Facebook.

However, as of publishing, both Caleb and Tammy's Facebook relationship statuses say they are married to each other.

A source told The Sun that Tammy and Caleb have had problems in the past, and that distance is one of the major issues in their relationship.

"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her. She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio," the source alleged.

"They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency," the insider added.

Tammy and Caleb met while attending a rehabilitation center in Ohio. They reportedly got engaged in October 2022 after only knowing each other for a few weeks at rehab.

The couple got married in November 2022. Their wedding was featured on 1000-Lb. Sisters.