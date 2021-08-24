Here’s What Matthew McConaughey Playing the Joker Would Look Like

DC's Joker is arguably one the most popular villains of all time. Now, thanks to TikTok, we know what it would sound like if Matthew McConaughey tackled the iconic role.

TikTok user @conajam_ hopped on the platform to gave us his impression of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor auditioning to play the Clown Prince of Crime. Spoiler alert: it's not just alright, alright, alright... it's brilliant.

Watch below:

"So you're the Batman, whoop dee doo," the TikToker, known as Conajam, says with McConaughey's beloved twang. "I'm the J-O-K-E-R, man. I ain't scared of you; I ain't scared of nothing. I'm just here to watch this universe burn to the ground like a Marlboro Red."

Of course, the teaser ends with an intonation of the Joker's unforgettable "Why so serious?" quote. The only thing missing? McConaughey's equally memorable "alright, alright, alright."

It's a decidedly different take on the supervillain, but we're used to that by now. With his instantly recognizable costume and tendency toward utterly unhinged evil-doing, the Joker plays a key role in a multitude of DC films, which means several fabulous actors have already embodied the character.

Heath Ledger famously faced off against Christian Bale's Batman in 2008's The Dark Knight. The actor, who tragically passed away shortly after playing the villain, brought the character to life with a multitude of unsettling characteristics and was awarded a posthumous Academy Award for the role.

Since then we've seen several other interpretations: Jared Leto tormented Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad; Joaquin Phoenix gave his angsty take on the role — and also won an Academy Award — starring in 2019's Joker. And that's just a sampler platter of talented actors who have portrayed the clownish criminal. (Jack Nicholson! Mark Hamill! Cesar Romero!)

As we saw above, McConaughey's take would be atypical, but it's not totally impossible to imagine a laid-back but still wicked Joker. And the actor certainly has the range to pull it off. Although he rose to fame on the back of rom-coms and lighter projects, he has excelled at more serious roles, such as his Academy Award-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

In a perfect world, we'd get to see McConaughey tackle on the Joker and revisit Ben in a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel in the same year. It can't hurt to dream, right?