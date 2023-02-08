Matthew McConaughey Only Took ‘How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days’ Role Because a Fortune Teller Told Him To

Matthew McConaughey says he signed on to star opposite Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because of a fortune teller's prophecy.

McConaughey was already one of Hollywood's favorite heartthrobs in the early 2000s. However, worried about getting typecast, he faced a dilemma: Did he really want to continue to make rom-coms?

Speaking to Vanity Fair, McConaughey revealed he was indecisive until a mysterious encounter on Sunset Boulevard helped him make a life-changing decision.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard when suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me," McConaughey shared.

"He was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?' I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure.' He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this, or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience, and it is going to make a bunch of money,'" the actor recalled.

"I remember thinking, 'Did the studio hire this guy?' I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day," McConaughey revealed, sharing he remains grateful for the mysterious fortune teller to this day.

However, the fortune teller isn't the only person who had a hand in pushing McConaughey toward the iconic rom-com role. Hudson also had a hand in choosing the leading man.

Hudson had already been cast as Andie in the film and was working with the film's production team to help find the right Ben to star opposite her character.

"We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy," Hudson recalled.

"The guy, for me, was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting, and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along," she shared.

As for the prospects of a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel, Hudson added she loves working with McConaughey and is sure "at some point we'll work together again."