Maya Hawke Desperately Wants a Steve and Robin ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off With Joe Keery

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is ready to see what lies ahead for her character, Robin Buckley.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she admits she would be open to the possibility of a spin-off show that features Robin and Joe Keery's lovable jock character, Steve Harrington.

As for what she envisions for them, she joked that it would be a coming-of-age story set in New York, where the pair would party at clubs and "figure their s--t out."

"Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him," she said.

However, it is worth noting that Hawke shared that she has never been invested in the personal relationships of the characters on the show because the focus of the show is all about the power of friendship.

"There's such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we're all supposed to arrive at," she said.

"Find this one perfect person and then everything's good and the story's over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn't ending, but there's something about our female heroes always getting endings — which is them finding the right guy — that I'm super over," she added.

After appearing in the hit Netflix show, Hawke's career has skyrocketed into the stratosphere.

She is currently starring in another Netflix project called Do Revenge, which features Riverdale actress Camila Mendes.

Elsewhere, her sophomore studio album - Moss - will be available on Sept. 23.