Jonathan Bennett's name will likely soon be added to Mean Girls' infamous burn book: He just played "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with some of his former co-stars as choices, and the lines in the sand are officially drawn.

In an interview with People, and in honor of the annual, makeshift Mean Girls Day (Lindsay Lohan's character famously asks "On October 3rd he asked me what day it was..." in the 2004 film), Bennett was asked to pick who he'd like to kiss, marry and kill among Lohan, Mean Girls writer Tina Fey and Rachel McAdams. And the results might surprise you.

“Give everything in my life to Tina Fey, because I owe her my whole world. So marry,” he said quickly, but struggled with his remaining choices. “I would kiss both Rachel and Lindsay. And I have kissed both of them and I have to say, I love you Lindsay, but Rachel McAdams has the best lips in the world you will ever kiss. Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like to kiss Rachel McAdams?’ I’m like, it’s exactly how you think it’s gonna be. Fireworks happen and unicorns come out, it’s a whole thing!”

Bennett also more generally reflected on the success of the film, and why its legacy has been so enduring.