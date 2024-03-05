Meek Mill reacts to comedian Andrew Schulz telling a gay joke about the rapper during a show in Philadelphia.

Meek Mill Responds to Andrew Schulz's Gay Joke

On Monday night (March 4), Schulz shared a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, from his recent stand-up comedy show in Philly. In the clip, which can be seen below, Andrew gives the crowd some hometown humor by joking about recent rumors of Meek being gay.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't think Meek is gay," Schulz tells the crowd. "But he is incredibly bad about proving he's straight. He is maybe the worst in history at doing that. If someone accuses you of being gay, you don't go on Twitter and go, 'I love p***y so much, it's so juicy, it's wet, it's may favorite thing to put my d**k in.'"

Schulz captioned the post: "Meek Mill is not gay… BUT…Philly I love you. Thank you for always holding me down… just like Meek would hold down Puf… JOKING. JOKING. Meek I love you brother!"

Meek got wind of the post and responded to the tweet.

"The first time I laughed at being gay," he posted along with several crying laughing emojis. "But don't wit me in real life I may swing lol."

READ MORE: 28 Celebrities You May Not Know Are Nonbinary

Meek Mill Fights Gay Rumors

Meek Mill has faced speculation he had sexual relations with Diddy following a lawsuit filed in February by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who claims the Bad Boy mogul told him he had sex with a rapper whose name is redacted in the court filing. However, the rapper is described as a "Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The speculation has led to a vitriolic back-and-forth between Meek and DJ Akademiks online.

See video of comedian Andrew Schulz telling a joke about Meek Mill being gay and see the rapper's response below.

Watch Andrew Schulz's Meek Mill Joke and the Rapper's Response