Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Ignite Explosive Social Media Feud Amid Abuse Allegations

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill ignited an intense social media feud Wednesday (Feb. 5).

The tirade began when Mill liked an Instagram post making fun of the "Super Bass" singer's husband, Kenneth Petty. To retaliate, Minaj posted photos of her ex-boyfriend wearing less-than-fashionable attire to her Instagram account. Minaj also uploaded an Instagram Story that seemingly accused him of abuse.

"You a [clown emoji]," she wrote. "U [sic] do it for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men."

After the rapper saw Minaj's memes and jabs, he fired back at her on Twitter.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew [sic] and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil [sic] girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t," he wrote, referring to Minaj's brother who was recently sentenced to 25 years in jail for alleged rape.

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person," Mill tweeted. "You been knew [sic] your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!"

Minaj replied by accusing Mill of beating and spitting on his sister while recording it, alleging that Mill even kicking her in front of his mother. She then began to retweet several fans who showed support for her and hatred of Mill.

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl [sic] can dislike me," she said. "You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl [sic] the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U [sic] was around. U [sic] know. See u soon"

In since-deleted tweets, Mill replied one last time to his ex-girlfriend by bringing up her career and the music industry as a whole.

"Surrounded by rapist talking what?Sstop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you," he tweeted. "You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate... and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me."

He added, "I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing... Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!"

See all of the posts, below.