Father of Victim Whose Death Inspired Megan’s Law Seeking Legal Options Against Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Hiss" has more than just Nicki Minaj in a tailspin.

The father of 7-year-old Megan Kanka, whose death inspired Megan's Law, is unhappy with the rapper's lyric referencing the law and is seeking legal options.

Megan's Law was created after Kanka was murdered by a man who lived in her neighborhood but was not required to identify himself as a sex offender. According to SMART, the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Megan's Law was amended to the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act of 1994 in 1996. The law requires sex offenders' status be made known to the public.

According to TMZ, Kanka's father Richard is upset about his late daughter's law being referenced in an explicit song, which he called "disrespectful" to his daughter's memory.

"These h--s don't be mad at Megan, these h--s mad at Megan's Law," Meg raps on her new single.

While the lyric highlights the important law, Richard doesn't appreciate the mention, though he acknowledged that the rapper did shed light on it thanks to her song.

TMZ also reports the father has not actually listened to the song, but read the lyrics after his kids told him about it and considers it "highly offensive" to the family's pain.

Richard is now attempting to seek legal action against Megan Thee Stallion for her use of Megan's Law in her lyrics.

The line in question is seemingly a dig at Minaj due to her husband Kenneth Petty's status as a registered sex offender in New York.

Though Megan never named any names in the track, Minaj took offense to the explosive song and seemingly ranted about it on social media for hours after its release before dropping a diss track in response titled "Big Foot" on Sunday night (Jan. 28).