Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Filming a Reality TV Show?

Will we finally get a glimpse inside the personal lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

On Monday (September 28) morning, rumors surfaced that that the formerly royal couple would be taking part in a "fly-on-the-wall" style reality series. The show was described as a chance for Meghan show the world the "real her."

However, a representative for the famous pair told Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are not taking part in any reality shows." Bummer!

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan departed from the U.K. to escape the British media's involvement in their lives. So, a tell-all reality show would truly have been a surprising move for the couple, who currently reside in Santa Barbara, CA. Looks like a Keeping Up With the Sussexes isn't in our future anytime soon.

But don't be too disappointed! As we learned earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan have signed a production deal with Netflix. This means they'll be producing all sorts of content for the streaming service, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming. Many of their stories will revolve around the issues supported by their nonprofit, Archewell.

So far, there's an interactive nature docuseries in the works, along with an animated series that spotlights inspiring women in history. Said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a statement: "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."