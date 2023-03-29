Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kindergartners ‘Escape’ Nashville Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart opened up about how she rescued kindergartners during the devastating Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27.

Via Instagram on Tuesday, Hart shared how she helped kids "escape" during the horrifying ordeal.

WARNING: discussions of gun violence.

"My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today," Hart said in the video. "We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity."

Hart has three kids with her husband, Mark Wilkerson: sons Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10.

She explained that her family is okay, but when she and her husband were on their way to their kids' school for parent-teacher conferences, they ended up helping kids from Covenant School "escape."

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," she shared tearfully. "We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there."

She also said she helped a mom reunite with her children.

"I just don't know what to say anymore," she continued. "Just enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families."

She captioned the post, "Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story."

In an appearance on News Nation, Hart elaborated on her experience.

"One little kid says to me, 'What's going on?' And I said, 'We're just gonna cross the street right now.' And I was just praying that that child didn't hear the fear in my voice," she explained.

She said that she reassured the kids that they were safe, and one innocent little girl complimented her pink shirt.

Hart also said that she witnessed multiple ambulances and "deafening" sirens from the many police cars present in the surrounding area.

Three nine-year-old students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, tragically lost their lives in the shooting. Three adult faculty members, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61, were also killed.

The assailant was a 28-year-old former student of the school who was killed by cops at 10:27 a.m. when confronted on the second floor of the building.

Watch Melissa Joan Hart's Instagram video, below: