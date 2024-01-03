10 Times All but One Member of a Band Quit at Once

And then there was one. While band breakups are commonplace, and members being replaced every now and again is even more so, not so frequent is the very harsh reality when everyone in the group decides to quit besides a single member.

Most of these situations have resulted in very professional statements citing “personal” reasons or “creative differences,” but there’s a very clear “It’s not us, it’s you” message in nearly all cases. Or, in the case of Every Time I Die, the one surviving member decides to lay it all out on the table.

While some situations are shocking (truly, who could’ve seen the Fever 333 mass exodus happening?), others are pretty obvious – see: Iced Earth. And in the case of Brazil’s Nervosa, the group exit happened more than once.

Goodbyes are never easy, but these were downright brutal.