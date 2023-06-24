What is The ‘Mental Age’ Test on TikTok? How to Take the Viral Quiz to Determine Your Mental Age

What is the mental age test on TikTok and how do you take it?

The mental age evaluation is known as both the "mental age test" and "mental age quiz" on the video streaming platform. Creators are sharing their test results in videos that begin with the title, “I’m [real age], but my mental age is…” before they explain the results of the quiz.

The evaluation first gained popularity in 2022 but has since blown up on the social media site once again. The test itself is not offered on TikTok itself, instead a website entitled ARealMe.com created the viral evaluation. You can take the test for yourself here. The website claims that the test was first made in Japan and translated to English and to "answer every question honestly" as "nobody will see your answers."

It has a disclaimer that states that your result has nothing to do with your Intelligence Quotient. "We define Mental Age as a measure of a person’s psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level," it explains.

The questions are about your mind and personality, asking about your personal principles, how you navigate complicated things, what social media platform you use most often, among other questions. It also inquires about how often you cry and what people have told you about your maturity level in the past. When you click an answer, it reveals the percentage of people that have taken the quiz before and how they answered the question. If you don't feel like answering a question, it offers the option, "neither."

Once you answered all of the questions, it will give you your "mental age" and maturity level, which you can screenshot and use in your TikTok. The trend has swept TikTok with the majority of users getting an age that is older than their real chronological age actually is.